Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fairmont Hit and Run

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to assist. The vehicle...
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to assist. The vehicle involved had left the scene.(MGN)
By Ali Reed
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Yesterday, Fairmont Police Officers responded to a report of a person sleeping in the roadway in the area of Downtown Plaza and 3rd Street in Fairmont at approximately 10:43 pm. An officer arrived shortly after and quickly determined a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to assist. The vehicle involved had left the scene.

The victim is a 70-year-old male Fairmont resident who was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems Fairmont Campus and immediately flown via helicopter to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Rochester. The man is currently listed in critical condition. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time while family members are notified.

The Fairmont Police Department is asking for help in locating the vehicle and driver involved in this incident. Physical evidence recovered at the scene suggests the vehicle involved will likely have front-end damage and possible damage to the windshield. The vehicle is also likely to be missing a windshield wiper. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Fairmont Police Department.

The Fairmont Police Department was assisted on scene by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

CityArt announced the installation of the 12th annual CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour to take...
CityArt kicks off its 2023 walking sculpture tour
Despite drier and sunny conditions for most of this week, flooding remains a concern following...
KEYC News Now at Noon Forecast Update 5-15-2023
Flooding in Comfrey, MN on May 14, 2023, photo from KEYC viewer Annitra Moody
Major flooding in Comfrey after heavy weekend rain
Cottonwood County farmer pleads guilty in organic crops fraud scheme that netted millions