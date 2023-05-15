Fairmont Hit and Run

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Yesterday, Fairmont Police Officers responded to a report of a person sleeping in the roadway in the area of Downtown Plaza and 3rd Street in Fairmont at approximately 10:43 pm. An officer arrived shortly after and quickly determined a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to assist. The vehicle involved had left the scene.

The victim is a 70-year-old male Fairmont resident who was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems Fairmont Campus and immediately flown via helicopter to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Rochester. The man is currently listed in critical condition. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time while family members are notified.

The Fairmont Police Department is asking for help in locating the vehicle and driver involved in this incident. Physical evidence recovered at the scene suggests the vehicle involved will likely have front-end damage and possible damage to the windshield. The vehicle is also likely to be missing a windshield wiper. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Fairmont Police Department.

The Fairmont Police Department was assisted on scene by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.