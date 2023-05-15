Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fire breaks out at Marathon refinery in Texas; 1 worker dead

FILE - Marathon said the cause of the morning fire was under investigation.
FILE - Marathon said the cause of the morning fire was under investigation.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS CITY, Texas (AP) — A fire at a Marathon Petroleum refinery near Houston on Monday caused visible flames and left at least one worker dead, the company said.

Marathon said the cause of the morning fire was under investigation. Aerial footage from Houston television stations showed crews trying to put out flames at the Galveston Bay refinery, which is along a stretch of Texas coast that is heavily populated by petrochemical facilities.

Neither the company nor authorities immediately said whether anyone else was injured.

“The safety of our workers and the community is our top priority, and a full investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident,” Marathon said in a statement.

Texas City police said that by Monday afternoon the fire was under control and contained in the facility. The company had earlier said it had accounted for all workers.

Fires at refineries in the area are not uncommon. Earlier this month, a fire at a Shell facility in nearby Deer Park sent nine workers to the hospital and caused massive plumes of smoke.

In March, an explosion and fire at a facility owned by INEOS Phenol in nearby Pasadena, Texas, left one injured.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Lawmaker says his staff was attacked with a bat
According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over
A Democratic senator has introduced a bill to stop so-called “judge shopping” in the federal...
Democrat offers bill to stop ‘judge shopping’
Baby names gaining popularity in the 21st century