Flooding remains a concern despite drier, sunny conditions

Flooding remains a concern as river levels are projected to rise before cresting later this week despite relatively sunny and dry conditions this week.

The Minnesota River will have a rise in water levels over the next few days before cresting takes place. As of Monday morning, areas along the Minnesota River are ranging from near the flood stage to moderate flooding. The Minnesota River at Mankato is currently near the minor flood stage (which occurs at22.0 feet) as it is sitting at 21.53 feet). This area of the Minnesota River is projected to crest between Wednesday and Friday in the moderate flood stage (which occurs at 25.0 feet) at 25.3 feet. The Minnesota River at Henderson is already in the minor flood stage sitting at 733.08 feet (the minor flood stage occurs when the levels reach 732.0 feet). The river at Henderson is projected to rise into the moderate flood stage (which occurs at 736.0 feet) at 737.6 feet between Thursday and Saturday morning. This means areas along the Minnesota river are likely to see some flooding if not additional flooding in areas already experiencing flooding.

Today will start off on the cooler side with mostly clear skies before we see a gradual increase in clouds, becoming partly cloudy. Despite the increase in clouds, temperatures will be pleasant with highs in the low-70s and light winds up to 10 mph mixed in. Tonight will become mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be wonderful with sunshine, light winds, and warm temperatures. Sunshine will stretch across the area as temperatures rise into the low-80s with winds up to 15 mph at times. Tuesday night will remain quiet with clear skies and temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off mostly sunny before gradually becoming partly cloudy through the late night and overnight hours. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs ranging in the mid to upper-70s as winds remain light up to 15 mph at times. Wednesday night will become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Thursday morning.

We are watching Thursday closely, not for strong to severe storms, but for rain chances as more rain will add to the already high river levels and flooding around the area. A cold front is projected to move through the area through the late afternoon hours. Before the front moves through, temperatures will remain pleasant in the low to mid-70s across the area. As the front makes its way across the area we will see a drop in temperatures, an increase in wind speeds, and showers and thunderstorms. Winds will become breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Showers and thunderstorms may continue into the late evening and late night hours before fizzling out leaving behind mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping into the low-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will be slightly cooler due to the passage of the cold front on Thursday. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy by the mid to late afternoon hours as temperatures rise into the low to mid-60s. Winds are projected to remain breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Friday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-40s by Saturday morning.

Next weekend will return to sunny conditions. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny as temperatures hover in the upper-60s on Saturday and the mid-70s by Sunday afternoon. Winds throughout the weekend will lighten up to around 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Skies overnight both Saturday and Sunday will remain mostly clear as temperatures both nights dip into the low-50s.

Early next week will continue with sunshine and rather warm temperatures. Winds throughout the start of next week will continue to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s with some areas rising into the low-80s. We may see a slight increase in cloud coverage throughout Wednesday as skies become partly cloudy. Temperatures overnight Monday will dip into the mid-50s while temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday nights will dip into the low-60s.

