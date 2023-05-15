Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Highway 68 reopening, the effects of the mudslide

Highway 68 is open once again after a mudslide blocked the road near Courtland Saturday night.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 68 is open once again after a mudslide blocked the road near Courtland Saturday night. Images show a bit more about what the road crews were actually dealing with.

Yesterday morning, Authorities cleaned up the debris scattered on the road due to the mudslide. They will continue to monitor the surrounding area.

Terri Anderson is the owner of Valley Veggies, which is very close to the site of the mudslide. She says that the city is estimated to have had 11.5 inches of rain in only one week’s time.

To bring a positive side to things, families came out to play in the mud at Valley Veggies.

“We had whole families come out in rainboots, and the kids were just having the time of their lives,” said Anderson.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

At 6:00 p.m. today, Judson Bottom Road was closed in North Mankato due to flooding.
Judson Bottom Road closed due to flooding
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday 6pm Weathercast
default
City of Comfrey begins clean-up process after trying weekend of flooding.
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday Weather