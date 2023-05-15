Highway 68 reopening, the effects of the mudslide

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 68 is open once again after a mudslide blocked the road near Courtland Saturday night. Images show a bit more about what the road crews were actually dealing with.

Yesterday morning, Authorities cleaned up the debris scattered on the road due to the mudslide. They will continue to monitor the surrounding area.

Terri Anderson is the owner of Valley Veggies, which is very close to the site of the mudslide. She says that the city is estimated to have had 11.5 inches of rain in only one week’s time.

To bring a positive side to things, families came out to play in the mud at Valley Veggies.

“We had whole families come out in rainboots, and the kids were just having the time of their lives,” said Anderson.

