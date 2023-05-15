Judson Bottom Road closed due to flooding

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To add to the list of problems this past week’s flooding has caused, beginning at 6:00 p.m. today, Judson Bottom Road was closed in North Mankato due to flooding. The road will be closed from Lookout Drive to Valerie Lane until further notice. The river level is anticipated to drop near the end of the week, staff will continue to re-examine the road closure and monitor the situation.

