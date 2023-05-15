Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Judson Bottom Road closed due to flooding

At 6:00 p.m. today, Judson Bottom Road was closed in North Mankato due to flooding.
At 6:00 p.m. today, Judson Bottom Road was closed in North Mankato due to flooding.(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To add to the list of problems this past week’s flooding has caused, beginning at 6:00 p.m. today, Judson Bottom Road was closed in North Mankato due to flooding. The road will be closed from Lookout Drive to Valerie Lane until further notice. The river level is anticipated to drop near the end of the week, staff will continue to re-examine the road closure and monitor the situation.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday 6pm Weathercast
Highway 68 is open once again after a mudslide blocked the road near Courtland Saturday night.
Highway 68 reopening, the effects of the mudslide
default
City of Comfrey begins clean-up process after trying weekend of flooding.
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday Weather