A mostly sunny, mild week ahead

After a weekend of extreme rain and cool temperatures, we have plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures to start the week. While most of the upcoming week will be dry and mild, we are tracking a potential cold front that could bring scattered rain and thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, followed by a breezy, cooler day on Friday. If you don’t have outdoor plans for the upcoming weekend, you might want to make some. As of right now, the weather is looking fantastic, with sunshine, temperatures in the 70s, and just a light breeze.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Tonight will be clear, with temperatures dropping to around 50 by daybreak. Tuesday will be similar to Monday, just warmer, with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

A weak, backdoor cold front will move across the region on Wednesday, bringing the very slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Wednesday afternoon, followed by slightly cooler highs in the 70s on Thursday. By late Thursday, a more powerful cold front will slide across the region, bringing a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night and into early Friday. Unlike our system that brought rain this weekend, this one will move quickly, and rainfall amounts are not expected to be significant. After the front passes, our weather will be breezy and cooler, with temperatures only reaching the low 60s on Friday.

If the rain put a damper on your fun last weekend, I think you’ll be happy about the forecast for the upcoming weekend. Both Friday and Saturday will be sunny, with high temperatures in the 70s and just a light breeze.

