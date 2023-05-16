Car strikes electrical pole; no injuries

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - No injuries are reported this morning after a car crashed into a power line pole this morning in Mankato.

Around 10:15 a.m., Mankato Public Safety responded to the scene at the intersection of Pfau and Belle St.

According to law enforcement, in an attempt to avoid another vehicle, the driver swerved into the power line pole, causing it to fall onto the vehicle and a nearby home.

Authorities say the fallen pole and lines don’t pose any electrical risk and the scene is being cleaned up.

