Conference Cmte. agrees to finalized cannabis bill

Minnesota lawmakers in a conference committee have finalized a bill to legalize adult-use cannabis in the state.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
S. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota lawmakers in a conference committee have finalized a bill to legalize adult-use cannabis in the state.

The committee ironed out differences in House and Senate bills which both passed their respective chambers in the last month.

The conference committee yesterday agreed to a two-pound personal possession limit and a tax rate of 10%.

Following the release of a full report on the bill, the jointly-amended version will go to back each chamber, with the House voting first.

The Minnesota legislative session ends on May 22.

