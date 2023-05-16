Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Cottonwood River crests at over 17 feet in New Ulm

Brown County in particular has seen flooding disrupt communities around the area.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -A weekend of heavy rain has left many communities in the midst of flood conditions.

Brown County in particular has seen flooding disrupt communities around the area.

Comfrey residents are still dealing with standing water throughout the community and the Cottonwood River in New Ulm has now peaked at over 17 feet, spilling over and closing down Cottonwood Street.

“It goes over the Cottonwood Street at 13.1. Anything above 17 feet makes me less and less, it makes me a little bit concerned. At 20.5 the first house needs to be evacuated over there,” said New Ulm Police Chief Dave Borchert.

Cottonwood Street flooding is by design, allowing water to flow outward and relieve some pressure on the Cottonwood Bridge, which is already impacted by debris in the high currents and rising water levels.

New Ulm said that they believe that the river has crested and likely won’t cause damage to residential areas or people, but are also watching the forecast closely, as the area could see even more rain at the end of the week.

Borchert said that his current concern isn’t the height of the river itself, but residents staying safe around flood areas and nearby rivers.

“We’ve done rescues on the river drain during floods. Because again, someone is out having a good time. They don’t realize the consequence and all of a sudden they’re in a life and death situation. It can happen fast,” Borchert said.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

The Minnesota river bridge crossing at highway 99 is closing tomorrow at 9 am, as the river...
Rising Minnesota River leads to bridge closure in St. Peter
Hit-and-run
Update: Fairmont hit and run
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather
FILE -- Motorists traveling on Highway 93 should use alternate routes due to flooding. MnDOT...
Hwy 93 between Hwy 169 and Le Sueur to close at 4 p.m. due to flooding