'Dropkick Murphys' coming to Amsoil Arena this fall

The Interrupters also on the playbill
Dropkick Murphys coming to Amsoil Arena
(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Get plugged in for this electric show coming to the Twin Ports.

“The Dropkick Murphys” are putting down their acoustic guitars for a full electric show with special guests “The Interrupters” and “Jesse Ahern.”

The band, known for its blend of punk rock and traditional Irish folk music, will be at Amsoil Arena on Tuesday, October 17.

Their sound combines guitar riffs, bagpipes, and sing-along choruses to pay homage to their Irish heritage while embracing the intensity of punk rock.

Since, 1996, “The Dropkick Murphys” have had four consecutive Billboard Top 10 albums and the gold-selling “The Warrior’s Code” featuring the beloved song “I’m Shipping Up To Boston.”

“The Interrupters” released their fourth studio album, “In The Wild,” in August 2022.

Roots rocker, Jesse Ahern, will release his debut album “Roots Rock Rebel” on September 15.

“The Dropkick Murphys” will be at Amsoil Arena on Tuesday, October 17 at 7 p.m.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. on the night of the concert.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

Reserved seating and general admission tickets are available.

You can purchase your tickets here.

