Hwy 93 between Hwy 169 and Le Sueur to close at 4 p.m. due to flooding

FILE -- Motorists traveling on Highway 93 should use alternate routes due to flooding. MnDOT...
FILE -- Motorists traveling on Highway 93 should use alternate routes due to flooding. MnDOT crews are continuing to monitor flooded highways and will open them as soon as it is safe to do so.(KEYC News 12)
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists traveling on Highway 93 should use alternate routes due to flooding.

MnDOT crews are continuing to monitor flooded highways and will open them as soon as it is safe to do so.

Highways and bridges will be closing, due to the impact left by floods. They are required to be inspected for damage and safety prior to opening.

MnDOT has said it will continue to monitor flooded highways and open them when it is safe to do so.

Highways and bridges impacted by floods need to be inspected for damage and safety prior to opening.

Highways closed:

  • Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Le Sueur (closing May 16 at 4 p.m.)
  • Highway 99 Minnesota River Bridge in St. Peter (closing May 17 at 9 a.m.)
  • Highway 19 east of Henderson (closed May 14 at 7 p.m.)
  • Highway 93 south of Henderson (closed May 14 at 7 a.m.)

Highways open:

  • Highway 68, south of Courtland (closed and reopened May 14 due to a mudslide)

MnDot has also issued a reminder to motorists, that when a road is closed, it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail.

In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties are also applied.

