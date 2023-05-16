Maverick women’s hockey schedule released

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State women’s hockey coach John Harrington has announced the 2023-24 women’s hockey schedule, which features 16 home games.

The Mavericks open the campaign on the road for their first two series as they travel to Sacred Heart Oct. 6-7 for a nonconference match-up, before opening WCHA play at Wisconsin Oct. 12-13.

The home portion of the schedule begins with a pair of WCHA series against Minnesota Duluth Oct. 20-21 and St. Cloud State Oct. 27-28. The Mavericks open the month of November with a home-and-home at Minnesota on the third and fourth, with the second game in the series taking place in Mankato.

“We will open the season a week later than we typically start, but that will give us some extra practice and preparation time,” said Head Coach John Harrington. “We’ll take each weekend and opponent as they come – there are no easy games in the WCHA.”

After an open weekend, the Mavericks travel to Bemidji State Nov. 17-18 before heading to Nashville to take part in the Smashville Women’s Hockey Showcase Nov. 24-25. The showcase features Boston University and Robert Morris. The dates and times for those two games will be determined as it grows closer.

December opens with a home-and-home against St. Thomas on the first and second, with the second game of the series taking place at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, before a trip to Ohio State to wrap up the calendar year Dec. 9-10.

The second half of the season opens Jan. 5-6 with a nonconference series against Lindenwood before travelling to St. Cloud Jan. 12-13. Wisconsin, the defending national champions, visits Mankato Jan. 19-20 before the month ends with a game at Minnesota Jan. 26, and then a home tilt with the Golden Gophers on Jan. 27.

The Mavericks open February with a series at Minnesota Duluth on the second and third before hosting Ohio State Feb. 9-10, Bemidji State Feb. 16-17 and St. Thomas Feb. 23. The regular season ends at St. Thomas on Feb. 24.

The quarterfinals of the WCHA Playoffs is set for March 1-2-3, with the WCHA Final Faceoff schedule for March 8-9.

