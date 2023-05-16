Sappi Paper Mill celebrates 125 years in Cloquet

CLOQUET, MN. (NORTHERN NOWS NEW) -- The Sappi Paper Mill looks calm from the outside, but it’s what happens inside that has kept the building open for one and a quarter century.

“It says a lot about what it takes to be here for 125 years,” said Tom Radovich, the Managing Director at Sappi Cloquet Mill.

Sitting on the bank of the St. Louis River since 1898, the Sappi Mill has become a giant in the Cloquet area.

Churning out 1,100 tons of paper each day.

“It’s to the tune of about $4.6 billion,” said Radovich. “Coming just from the wood that we purchase and let alone all the chemicals that we use.”

Each moving machine is run by the mill’s 700 employees. Working to bring to life some of the worlds most used paper products like gift cards, and the release paper for labels and stickers.

“It’s just us adapting over time to a changing market, to diversifying and not being just a paper mill, but also a Viscose Fiber mill,” said Steve Buscher, the Super Intendant of Finishing and Chipping.

Bringing economic stability to Cloquet, despite challenges that are testing businesses nationwide, like supply chain issues, and the great resignation.

Using their technology center as a driver in facing those issues.

“They steer the development and the great changes in the grade lines that we try to get into, and want to get into,” said Buscher. “Also, we look into improving upon the green lines that we currently offer.”

Continuing to add $41 of economic stimulus for every dollar spent on wood.

“Think of the guys that haul logs and just the impact that we have, because we have to go 300-400 miles to get wood,” said Radovich.

The Sappi Paper Mill in Cloquet may be celebrating 125 years of being open, but their sights are set for the future.

Looking into new productions to further make their mark on the paper industry.

Sappi is also working to make their mill more sustainable.

Looking towards deriving 100% of its energy from renewables in coming years.

