Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Sunny and mild; scattered t-storms Thursday

Shawn has the scoop on a nice week and weekend, with a chance of scattered t-storms on Thursday.
By Shawn Cable
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunny, warm weather is in the forecast for the majority of the upcoming week and weekend, with just one exception. We are tracking a cold front that will have the potential to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. Unlike the system that impacted our area last weekend, this one will move through quickly. Rainfall amounts will be a couple of tenths of an inch or less, and there will be a very low risk for severe weather. After the front passes, Friday will be cooler, but we will bounce back with sunshine and highs in the 70s for the weekend.

The rest of today will be sunny, with temps climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s by late afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with temps dropping into the mid-50s by daybreak. A weak, backdoor cold front will move across the region from northeast to southwest late this afternoon into this evening, bringing a few sprinkles to locations east of I-35 this evening and slightly cooler temperatures Wednesday. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A more powerful cold front will move across the region Thursday, bringing a decent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and Thursday night into Friday morning. This system will be fast-moving, which will keep rainfall amounts low. Generally speaking, rainfall amounts will be less than a few tenths of an inch. Showers will linger into Friday morning, with clearing from northwest to southeast by Friday afternoon. That front will bring in some cooler air that will drop highs into the low 60s on Friday.

The upcoming weekend is looking absolutely splendid. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs in the low 70s Saturday, mid to upper 70s on Sunday. Mild, mostly dry weather will continue into next week with a few off-and-on chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. As of now, those chances are relatively low, and it is too early to pinpoint the timing, so stay with us… The weather team will have updates as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather
FILE -- Motorists traveling on Highway 93 should use alternate routes due to flooding. MnDOT...
Hwy 93 between Hwy 169 and Le Sueur to close at 4 p.m. due to flooding
Sunshine and pleasant temperatures expected ahead of mid-week cold front.
Sunshine continues ahead of mid-week cold front
Sunshine and pleasant temperatures expected ahead of mid-week cold front.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 5-16-2023