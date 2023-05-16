Sunny and mild; scattered t-storms Thursday

Sunny, warm weather is in the forecast for the majority of the upcoming week and weekend, with just one exception. We are tracking a cold front that will have the potential to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. Unlike the system that impacted our area last weekend, this one will move through quickly. Rainfall amounts will be a couple of tenths of an inch or less, and there will be a very low risk for severe weather. After the front passes, Friday will be cooler, but we will bounce back with sunshine and highs in the 70s for the weekend.

The rest of today will be sunny, with temps climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s by late afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with temps dropping into the mid-50s by daybreak. A weak, backdoor cold front will move across the region from northeast to southwest late this afternoon into this evening, bringing a few sprinkles to locations east of I-35 this evening and slightly cooler temperatures Wednesday. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A more powerful cold front will move across the region Thursday, bringing a decent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and Thursday night into Friday morning. This system will be fast-moving, which will keep rainfall amounts low. Generally speaking, rainfall amounts will be less than a few tenths of an inch. Showers will linger into Friday morning, with clearing from northwest to southeast by Friday afternoon. That front will bring in some cooler air that will drop highs into the low 60s on Friday.

The upcoming weekend is looking absolutely splendid. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs in the low 70s Saturday, mid to upper 70s on Sunday. Mild, mostly dry weather will continue into next week with a few off-and-on chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. As of now, those chances are relatively low, and it is too early to pinpoint the timing, so stay with us… The weather team will have updates as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.