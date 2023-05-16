Sunshine continues ahead of mid-week cold front

Sunny and pleasant conditions will stick around the area before a mid-week cold front moves through bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area.

Today will be beautiful with sunny skies and highs in the low-80s across the area. Winds will be light ranging between 5 and 15 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear and comfortable with light winds sticking around and temperatures dipping into the low to mid-50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will continue to be mostly sunny throughout the afternoon before partly cloudy skies move in late Wednesday night. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the mid to upper-70s across the area as winds range between 10 and 15 mph. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the low-60s by Thursday morning.

A cold front is projected to move through the area Thursday afternoon. This will lead to an increase in cloud coverage as skies become mostly cloudy ahead of the passing cold front. Temperatures will reach a high in the low to mid-70s prior to the cold front with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph at times. Winds will remain on the breezy side during and after the passing of the cold front with showers and thunderstorms in the area through the afternoon and late night hours. Some showers and thunderstorms may continue into early Friday morning as temperatures dip into the low-50s.

Friday will remain partly cloudy throughout the day before we see mostly clear skies return late Friday night. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid-60s throughout the afternoon hours as winds remain breezy up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Friday night will become mostly clear and cool with temperatures dipping into the upper-40s by Saturday morning.

Sunshine is set to return to the area throughout both Saturday and Sunday. Along with sunshine returning, temperatures will warm back up with highs in the low to mid-70s on Saturday and mid to upper-70s by Sunday. Winds throughout the weekend will start off breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times before calming down to around 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Rather clear skies will stick around through the overnight hours both Saturday and Sunday while temperatures dip into the low to mid-50s.

Next week will start off mostly sunny Monday through Tuesday before becoming partly cloudy through the middle to end of the week. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s across the area. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures through the overnight hours Monday through Thursday will dip into the upper-50s and low-60s.

Some things may change throughout Thursday next week as we could see a chance for some showers and thunderstorms in the area despite partly cloudy skies.

