Update: Fairmont hit and run

Hit-and-run
Hit-and-run(MGN)
By Ali Reed
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sunday, May 14, at around 10:45 pm, a 70 year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Downtown Plaza and 3rd Street in Fairmont. The vehicle left the scene after striking the pedestrian.

Yesterday, the Fairmont Police Department issued a press release and asked for help from the community to identify the driver and vehicle involved. The police department received numerous tips and information from the community. Officers worked to investigate and follow up on that information throughout the day.

Later that day, officers were able to identify a person of interest in the incident. The information also led to the officers executing a search warrant to seize a vehicle that was likely involved in the incident. The Minnesota State Patrol is continuing to assist with processing the physical evidence in this incident and the investigation is still considered to be ongoing.

The condition of the 70-year-old victim continues to improve at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The Fairmont Police Department would like to thank the community for their quick response and assistance in this investigation.

