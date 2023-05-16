Your Photos
Volunteers give back during United Way’s Week of Action

Throughout the week, people in the community will be seeing volunteers helping with yard work, cleaning, building and more.
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Volunteers from Greater Mankato Area United Way are getting to work helping the community for its annual week of action.

The week-long event is a way to promote volunteerism and community involvement.

This year, more than 100 volunteers will lend a helping hand on projects at sites around the region.

