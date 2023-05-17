Duluth Police: bomb squad secures ‘suspicious package’ in Duluth Heights

5:36 P.M. UPDATE: Duluth Police say a bomb squad has secured a “suspicious device” under investigation in the Duluth Heights neighborhood Wednesday.

Department spokespeople shared that update around 5:25 p.m.

Our Northern News Now crew says police have left the scene.

There was no immediate word yet on what the device was or if it was dangerous.

A crew member wearing protective equipment helps investigate a suspicious device in the Duluth Heights neighborhood Wedenesday. (Northern News Now)

It was located near Basswood Avenue not far from the Dunkin Donuts restaurant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police have activated a bomb squad as they investigate what they’re calling a “suspicious package” in the Duluth Heights neighborhood Wednesday.

According to Northern News Now staff in the area, as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, there is a large police presence near Basswood Avenue not far from the Dunkin Donuts restaurant.

Police spokespeople said there are no evacuations underway and they could not share any further information at this point.

Northern News Now asked police what their message to residents in that area is.

They did not immediately respond to that question.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.