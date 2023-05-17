Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Duluth Police: bomb squad secures ‘suspicious package’ in Duluth Heights

A bomb squad's robot investigates a suspicious device found near a home in the Duluth Heights...
A bomb squad's robot investigates a suspicious device found near a home in the Duluth Heights neighborhood Wednesday.(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

5:36 P.M. UPDATE: Duluth Police say a bomb squad has secured a “suspicious device” under investigation in the Duluth Heights neighborhood Wednesday.

Department spokespeople shared that update around 5:25 p.m.

Our Northern News Now crew says police have left the scene.

There was no immediate word yet on what the device was or if it was dangerous.

A crew member wearing protective equipment helps investigate a suspicious device in the Duluth...
A crew member wearing protective equipment helps investigate a suspicious device in the Duluth Heights neighborhood Wedenesday.(Northern News Now)

It was located near Basswood Avenue not far from the Dunkin Donuts restaurant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police have activated a bomb squad as they investigate what they’re calling a “suspicious package” in the Duluth Heights neighborhood Wednesday.

According to Northern News Now staff in the area, as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, there is a large police presence near Basswood Avenue not far from the Dunkin Donuts restaurant.

Police spokespeople said there are no evacuations underway and they could not share any further information at this point.

Northern News Now asked police what their message to residents in that area is.

They did not immediately respond to that question.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

Haze in the air in Minnesota due to Canadian wildfires.
Air quality alert issued in Minnesota due to wildfire smoke
A new video shows the moment a wanted man sped away from police, with one officer clinging to...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Officer clings to car as it drives off
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa
Grassley: Proposition 12 will deal “major blow” to pork producers, pork consumers in Iowa
A cold front will bring shower and thunderstorm chances to the area along with smoke down to...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 5-18-2023
The Mankato East softball team plays a home game against Red Wing on May 17, 2023.
East overpowers Red Wing