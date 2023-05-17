Hazy skies due to wildfire smoke, cold front Thursday

Sunshine and pleasant temperatures will stick around throughout the day despite hazy skies due to wildfire smoke in the area ahead of a cold front that will bring in showers and thunderstorms to the area on Thursday.

Today will be on the pleasant side despite hazy skies above us due to wildfire smoke in the area from Canada. The good news is, that wildfire smoke is staying aloft which means we don’t have to worry about decreasing air quality alerts here in southern Minnesota. We will be able to enjoy the day with mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid-70s and a light breeze between 10 and 15 mph. Tonight will become partly cloudy and breezy as winds increase up to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Thursday morning.

A cold front is projected to move through the area late Thursday morning and afternoon. This will bring in late morning showers and thunderstorms, which will linger on and off into the early to mid-afternoon hours with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover in the upper-60s and low-70s across the area with a breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Most of the showers and thunderstorms will fizzle out through the mid-afternoon hours, though a few lingering showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the late night hours as temperatures dip into the mid-40s and skies become partly cloudy.

Friday will be on the cooler side due to the cold front that moved through on Thursday. Skies will gradually become mostly sunny by the afternoon hours with highs hovering in the low to mid-60s across the area. Winds will continue to be slightly breezy up to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph at times. Friday night will remain mostly clear and cool as temperatures dip into the mid-40s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will be on the sunny and pleasant side as temperatures bounce back into the 70s. Saturday will hover in the low-70s with a light breeze up to 15 mph. Saturday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Sunday morning. Sunday will continue with mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb into the mid-70s by the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph sticking around. Sunday night will remain mostly clear and mild as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Monday morning.

Monday of next week will continue with warming temperatures, mostly sunny skies and a light breeze. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Monday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny before becoming partly cloudy late in the evening hours. Temperatures will be wonderful with highs hovering in the low-80s across the area. Tuesday evening and night will become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the low-80s as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph. Wednesday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will continue with partly cloudy skies along with a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms mixed in throughout the day. Temperatures will once again remain pleasant with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s across the area. Wind will increase up to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph at times. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday of next week will remain partly cloudy and pleasant. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s and low-80s across the area. Winds will continue to reach up to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph at times. Friday night will continue with partly cloudy skies with a chance for a few overnight showers and thunderstorms possible as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s by Saturday morning.

