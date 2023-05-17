Hwy 99 bridge closes due to flooding

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 99 in St. Peter is closed today as the Minnesota River levels are expected to crest today.

The bridge closed at 9 a.m. this morning, MnDOT says it will reopen when river levels recede and it can be inspected for safety.

St. Peter Public Schools rerouted bus routes today as a result of the bridge closure.

HIghway 99 travelers will be detoured to Le Sueur County Road 21, Shanaska Creek Road, and Highways 22, 14, and 169.

Check 511mn.org for the latest road conditions and detours.

