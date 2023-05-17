Mankato Public Safety asks for help in locating missing person

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Bailey Steven Zeck, age 24 of Mankato is believed to have left his residence on the 400 block of James Avenue sometime around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning and his family is concerned about his welfare.

Zeck is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has tattoos on his face, neck, legs and arms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.