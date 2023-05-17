Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato Public Safety asks for help in locating missing person

Bailey Steven Zeck, age 24 of Mankato is believed to have left his residence on the 400 block...
Bailey Steven Zeck, age 24 of Mankato is believed to have left his residence on the 400 block of James Avenue sometime around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning and his family is concerned about his welfare.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Bailey Steven Zeck, age 24 of Mankato is believed to have left his residence on the 400 block of James Avenue sometime around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning and his family is concerned about his welfare.

Zeck is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has tattoos on his face, neck, legs and arms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

The bridge closed at 9 a.m. this morning, MnDOT says it will reopen when river levels recede...
Hwy 99 bridge closes due to flooding
FILE - The awarded funding will allow 59 employers to provide educational advancement and...
Minnesota partners with businesses to provide on-the-job training
Minnesota partners with businesses to provide on-the-job training
Milky colored skies will be prominent today due to wildfire smoke aloft ahead of a cold front...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 5-17-2023