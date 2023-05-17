Your Photos
Minnesota partners with businesses to provide on-the-job training

By Michael McShane
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Over 50 Minnesota businesses will be partnering with the state to provide millions in funding to go toward on-the-job training for employees in high-demand industries.

Governor Tim Walz made the announcement Tuesday.

Nearly $3.3 million in duel training grants will go toward the initiative.

The awarded funding will allow 59 employers to provide educational advancement and career pathways to just over 650 current and new employees.

Local businesses getting involved include Dotson Iron Castings, Jones Metal and the Mankato Clinic.

