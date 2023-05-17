Minnesota settles lawsuit against Juul and Altria for $60.5 million

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the details of his Office’s settlement with Juul and Altria for deceptively marketing e-cigarettes, which includes $60.5 million in combined payments by the two companies and public disclosure of Juul and Altria internal documents. This announcement follows Minnesota’s three-week trial against the companies during the months of March and April 2023.

Under the terms of the Consent Judgment filed today with the Hennepin County District Court, Juul and Altria will together pay a total of $60.5 million to the State of Minnesota over an eight-year period. The payment schedule is frontloaded: it requires JUUL and Altria to pay $22.75 million within 30 days and another $12.75 million by March 2024, meaning that the State will receive nearly 60% of the total value of the settlement in less than one year.

The value of Minnesota’s settlement with Juul and Altria is the largest per capita of all 48 states and territories that have settled with Juul. It also greater than the total value of Juul’s gross revenue from sales of its products in Minnesota from 2015–21.

Attorney General Ellison supports pending legislation that, if passed before the end of the current legislative session, would ensure that Minnesota’s recovery from the case is placed into a special fund administered by the Minnesota Department of Health that is dedicated to the prevention of youth smoking and e-cigarette use.

In the settlement, Juul and Altria are also paying the state’s legal costs, including the costs of litigation and attorneys’ fees. The near-final estimate of case costs that Juul and Altria are paying in the settlement is $8.6 million, which covers the cost of depositions, discovery, expert witnesses and more. A portion of the payment will also be used to compensate the State’s outside counsel for their tremendous work on this matter, currently estimated at approximately $8.9 million, based on a contract between the State and outside counsel that received legislative approval in 2019. Even after costs and fees, the value of Minnesota’s settlement will still be the largest per capita in the country.

The settlement also requires Juul and Altria to publish their internal documents related to the litigation in a public document depository. The settlement ensures that Minnesota-specific Juul documents will be made public in addition to the document disclosure already secured by other states’ settlements with Juul. Furthermore, the settlement agreement requires Altria to make public the documents from Minnesota’s litigation, as well as from similar litigation by other states against Altria and from the federal multidistrict litigation matter involving Juul and Altria.

The settlement requires Juul to abide by substantial conduct restrictions, including:

Prohibiting Juul from marketing and selling to children and young adults, including use of models under the age of 35, advertising on apparel, entertainment, and social media platforms, and the sale of flavored products;

Restricting Juul’s ability to sponsor events and use outdoor advertising in Minnesota;

Preventing Juul from distributing product samples;

Requiring that Juul accurately disclose the nicotine content of Juul products;

Directing how Juul products may be sold in-store and limiting online sales; and

Creating a retailer compliance program for Minnesota stores to ensure that Juul products are being sold with proper age verification.

The agreement requires Altria to abide by restrictions on the sale of its own e-cigarette products that it sells in the future.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.