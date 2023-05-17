Your Photos
Prep Athlete: Sorbo helps Mankato to program’s best start

Mankato's Andrew Sorbo earns Prep Athlete of the Week after aiding the teams newfound success.
By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the first-time ever, the Mankato boys’ lacrosse team is competing for a share of the Big 9 conference title in Wednesday’s rematch against Rochester Mayo — who, on May 1st, handed the squad its first loss of the season.

Helping Mankato to its best start in program history is our Prep Athlete of the Week, senior midfielder Andrew Sorbo.

Sorbo is a rare embodiment of lacrosse in southern Minnesota.

“He started in third grade, so he’s one of those players that we’re starting to see at the high-school level that have had a full compliment of youth play,” said Mankato boys’ lacrosse head coach Jamie Kuntz.

Sorbo’s contributions as Mankato’s points leader helped propel the program to becoming one of the top teams in the Big 9 Conference.

“I just love it,” added Sorbo. “I just love that we keep winning, I remember growing up we never really won that many games and just building up and building up just means a lot to me.”

The senior midfielder started playing lacrosse with intention of it helping his hockey abilities, but over time Sorbo fell in love with the game and became a versatile weapon every coach dreams of.

Last year, Sorbo was primarily looked to as a goal scorer. This year, the Mankato East stand out is even at goals and assists with 17 in both categories.

But, it’s the seniors knack for scoring that really sets him apart.

“My main weapon is my shot just in general,” Sorbo explained. “I’m not much of a dodger, but I dodge when I need to be. My main dodge would probably just be a rollback. Rollback, switch left, go right, shoot and then just rip it.”

“He’s one of the guys on our team that’s a pure over the shoulder shooter,” said Kuntz. “He’s very, very accurate with it.”

As Mankato continues its hunt for a first-ever Big 9 Conference title, Sorbo continues to lead the way in all facets of the game.

