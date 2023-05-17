Report shows Minnesota one of the healthiest states for older adults

(KTTC) – A new report shows Minnesota is one of the healthiest states for older adults.

“It looked at 22 different studies and 53 different factors within those studies to evaluate the health of our communities,” said United Healthcare CMO Dr. Ravi Johar.

The report is a meta-analysis done in a joint effort between United Health Foundation and the American Public Health Association. It found that Minnesota ranked highly in healthcare accessibility as well as availability of resources, giving it top marks amongst U.S. States.

“What resources do you have indoors, what other resources do you have,” Dr. Johar said. “Minnesota has a lot to offer in terms of care and what it can provide to things.”

