Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name

The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do not lick.”(Oscar Mayer)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s time to say goodbye to a well-known classic ride – the Wienermobile’s name has been retired.

The beloved Wienermobile will hit the road this summer with a new name – the Frankmobile.

The name change is in honor of the brand’s 100% beef franks’ new recipe.

The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do not lick.”

Instead of having the iconic Hotdoggers behind the wheel, the new drivers are called Frankfurters.

The company is also introducing a new Frank for Franks program. Anyone with an iteration of the name Frank can get a coupon for a free pack of beef franks.

Oscar Mayer said this is the first time the vehicle has changed names since 1936.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the...
Biden off to Japan for Group of Seven summit, says there’s ‘work to do’ on global stage
Baily Steven Zeck, 24, of Mankato is believed to have left his residence on the 400 block of...
Mankato Public Safety asks for help in locating missing person
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right,...
Grand jury indicts man in 4 University of Idaho stabbing deaths
FILE - Meghan Markle, and her husband Prince Harry arrive to the observatory in One World Trade...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident
FILE - Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins addresses the media at the Moakley Federal...
Justice Department watchdog finds US attorney in Massachusetts tried to influence DA election