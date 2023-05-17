Rising Minnesota River leads to bridge closure in St. Peter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota river bridge crossing at highway 99 is closing tomorrow at 9 am, as the river hasn’t yet crested.

This closure will cause massive disruptions for commuters that cross the bridge daily, being that it transports over 10,000 vehicles in and out of the city every day.

Leaving the bridge open at this point would be a major safety concern. Due to the age and design of the bridge, it is possible that it would “fail.”

St. Peter’s school district has already had to modify multiple bus routes, affecting a large number of students. Whether they will have to take the “Mankato route” or “Le Sueur route,” the times kids will be picked up and dropped off has drastically changed.

The Minnesota River is expected to crest in the upcoming days, but until then, the bridge will remain closed until they can deem it safe.

