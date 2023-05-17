Scattered t-storms Thursday, a really nice weekend ahead

Our weather continues to be delightful, with the most noticeable feature being a smoky haze in the sky, originating from wildfires in Canada. This haze will persist for at least another day or two. Additionally, we’re keeping an eye on a cold front that may bring a few scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, followed by cooler temperatures on Friday. Other than that, the rest of this week and much of next week will be dry and mild. That includes the upcoming weekend, which will be sunny and pleasant, with just a light breeze and high temperatures in the 70s.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and mild, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Once again, the sunshine will be somewhat obscured by a hazy effect caused by smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Tonight will be clear and a bit breezy, with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s by daybreak. The wind will be from the south, increasing to 15 to 25 mph.

A cold front will swoop across the region Thursday, bringing our only chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this week. These showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the far western parts of Minnesota late Wednesday night and continue moving eastward throughout the day on Thursday. Severe weather is unlikely, and rainfall amounts will generally range between one-tenth and two-tenths of an inch, or even less.

A quick blast of colder, Canadian air behind the front will make Friday our coldest day of the week, High temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 50s to low 60s on Friday afternoon.

Our weather will improve quickly for a spectacular weekend. Friday and Saturday will be sunny with just a light breeze and high temperatures in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.