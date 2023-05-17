Tower inspection will cause brief signal outage Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A programming note to our viewers that receive their signal via an over-the-air antenna.

Due to a routine inspection of our tower, KEYC and KMNF will be off the air from 11:00 am to approximately noon on Saturday, May 20th.

Only those receiving our signal with an antenna will be affected.

Most cable systems, DirectTV and DISH will not be affected.

