United Way to host annual Top Business & Community Awards Luncheon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Top businesses and community leaders will come together for the annual Greater Mankato Area United Way luncheon.

The organization is expecting more than 300 people to attend its annual event, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wed., May 24, at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

The program features a presentation of United Way’s awards recognizing corporate and community support during the 2023 campaign.

Many of the businesses are being recognized for their major contributions and volunteer work.

The event will also include the introduction of the chair of United Way’s 2024 campaign, which kicks off in July.

The campaign chair will also announce the goal for the 2024 campaign.

Greater Mankato Area United Way’s annual campaign funds programs serving more than 51,000 people in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.

The Top Business & Community Awards Luncheon is sponsored by United Prairie Bank

