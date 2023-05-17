Walnuts have their very own day?

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is National Walnut Day...why does this particular nut get its own day to shine...well, it offers many health benefits. Walnuts are rich in heart-healthy fats and high in antioxidants. What’s more, regularly eating walnuts may improve brain health and reduce your risk of heart disease and cancer.

Walnuts are high in heart-healthy unsaturated fats that make them great for weight loss. A handful of walnuts everyday could help to stimulate fat loss and promote healthy body weight. Plus, these nuts are easily incorporated into your diet, as they can be eaten on their own or added to many different foods. With some ideas on how to incorporate them into your diet, Lisa and Kelsey are joined by Hy-Vee registered Dietitian April Graf.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.