Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Walnuts have their very own day?

With some ideas on how to incorporate them into your diet, Lisa and Kelsey are joined by Hy-Vee registered Dietitian April Graf
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is National Walnut Day...why does this particular nut get its own day to shine...well, it offers many health benefits. Walnuts are rich in heart-healthy fats and high in antioxidants. What’s more, regularly eating walnuts may improve brain health and reduce your risk of heart disease and cancer.

Walnuts are high in heart-healthy unsaturated fats that make them great for weight loss. A handful of walnuts everyday could help to stimulate fat loss and promote healthy body weight. Plus, these nuts are easily incorporated into your diet, as they can be eaten on their own or added to many different foods. With some ideas on how to incorporate them into your diet, Lisa and Kelsey are joined by Hy-Vee registered Dietitian April Graf.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

Erin Simmons from MYPlace is back in the Kato Living studio to continue the series about the...
MYPlace: The series continues
Kelsey and Lisa take a deeper look into the true meaning of “toxic positivity.”
Too much positivity can mean toxicity
Business is booming as top businesses and community leaders come together for the annual...
United Way to host annual Top Business & Community Awards Luncheon
The bridge closed at 9 a.m. this morning, MnDOT says it will reopen when river levels recede...
Hwy 99 bridge closes due to flooding