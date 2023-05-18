Your Photos
Air quality alert issued in Minnesota due to wildfire smoke

Haze in the air in Minnesota due to Canadian wildfires.
Haze in the air in Minnesota due to Canadian wildfires.(Valley News Live)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued an air quality alert for the entire state of Minnesota on Thursday.

The alert will run until Friday, May 19, at 6 a.m.

According to MPCA, a band of very heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan is currently moving along a cold front in northwestern Minnesota. The smoke will continue to move south and east and eventually impact the entire state of Minnesota. The smoke should clear rapidly overnight into Friday morning.

The air quality index (AQI) is color-coded. Air quality alerts are issued when the AQI is forecast to reach an unhealthy level, which includes forecasts in the orange, red, purple, and maroon categories.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the red AQI category, a level considered unhealthy for everyone, across all but far eastern Minnesota.

This area includes The Twin Cities Metropolitan Area, St. Cloud, Mankato, Moorhead, East Grand Forks, Roseau, Bemidji, Alexandria, Marshall, Ortonville, Worthington and the tribal nations of Red Lake and Mille Lacs. In the red area, everyone should avoid prolonged time outdoors.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange AQI category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across southeastern, northeastern, and far east central Minnesota.

This area includes Rochester, Duluth, Ely, International Falls, Two Harbors, and the tribal nations of Fond du Lac and Grand Portage. In the orange area, sensitive groups should avoid prolonged time outdoors.

Sensitive groups include:

  • People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
  • People who have heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes
  • Pregnant people
  • Children and older adults

People with increased exposure include:

  • People of all ages who do longer or more vigorous physical activity outdoors
  • People who work outdoors, especially workers who do heavy manual labor
  • People who exercise or play sports outdoors, including children
  • People who don’t have air conditioning and need to keep windows open to stay cool
  • People in housing not tight enough to keep unhealthy air out, or who do not have permanent shelter.

Anyone experiencing health effects related to poor air quality should contact their health care provider.

You can visit MPCA’s Air Quality Index webpage for information on current air quality conditions in your area.

