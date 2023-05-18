Your Photos
Authors sign off on adult-use marijuana bill, House greenlights Paid Family and Medical Leave

Minnesota Capitol during the Springtime
Minnesota Capitol during the Springtime
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The clock is ticking on the Minnesota Legislative Session.

With just 5 days remaining, the legislature is working around the clock and late into the night to pass a laundry list of bills before time runs out, including the much-discussed adult-use cannabis bill.

As of yesterday morning, the final version of the bill has officially been signed off by the authors.

Now that it’s out of the conference committee, a floor vote is to be expected in the next few days.

Members agreed on a 10 percent sales tax on cannabis, as well as a possession limit of 2 pounds.

If signed, recreational usage would be legal starting on July 1st.

Additionally, after being amended by a conference committee, the House again passed Paid Family and Medical Leave.

The bill would create a state-run insurance program for Minnesota workers to be able to take up to 20 weeks of paid time off per year to deal with family or medical issues.

The bill now goes back to the Minnesota Senate to be voted on. If it passes, it would then go to Governor Tim Walz for his signature.

State lawmakers also passed a massive education bill that will increase school funding by more than $2.2 billion.

The legislation will add money for library and school support staff and include ethnic studies requirements.

Opponents said the new mandates will be difficult for many schools to carry out.

