Gov. Walz visits Duluth after signing $240 million in lead pipe replacement funding

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Just days after signing off on $240 million to replace lead pipes, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made a stop in Duluth Thursday to see a local pipe replacement project.

“What you’re seeing going on behind us is going to be going in about every community in Minnesota,” said Gov. Walz.

Some homes in East Hillside are having their pipes replaced using rescue plan funds to cover the cost, which averages $16,000 per home.

In the future, new funding will do the same for about 100,000 homeowners across the state.

Gov. Walz said altogether, this replacement effort will cost the state somewhere between $800 million and $1 billion.

Walz said some of this initial $240 million will be paid for with the budget surplus.

“This is one of the things that government should do. These are one of the things that people expect their government to do. To protect them and to protect their children,” Gov. Walz said.

To remove the lead pipe, workers open up the road and drill horizontally from the main water line, they also cut into the basement of the house that’s getting the replacement.

Cyndi Falconer with the city of Duluth said exposure to lead from pipes can pose a health risk.

“It causes serious health effects, and especially for sensitive populations, such as children, infants, pregnant women,” said Cyndi Falconer, Duluth Lead Removal Program Coordinator.

Replacing all lead lines in Duluth will take about a decade.

In the meantime, Falconer said there are ways to help minimize the risk.

“Once a lead line is identified, the city is offering free water pitchers to residents to use until their lead line is actually replaced,” Falconer said.

While getting to all Minnesota houses is a long process, the pipes in a home can be replaced in one day.

According to Walz, that work means a boost to the job market.

“All these projects are going to be done by union labor at prevailing wage by skilled professionals,” said Gov. Walz.

Once funding comes from the state, the work may begin as early as this summer.

This current round of funding is a first step, but state leaders say they’ll need to acquire more money down the line to make Minnesota completely lead-free.

For more information about lead pipe replacements and health risks, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.