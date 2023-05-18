Your Photos
Henderson floods continue to impact community

The Minnesota River is continuing to rise due to floods. Highways 93 and 19 are closed due to water on the roads, which almost completely cuts off the city of Henderson.(KEYC News 12)
By Maddie Paul
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota River continues to rise due to floods.

Right now, highways 93 and 19 are closed due to water on the roads- which almost completely cuts of the city of Henderson.

As of 4 a.m. this morning, the Minnesota River level at Henderson was 735.96 ft.

That’s why there are so many road closures in the area: the water on the roads has stopped a significant portion of tourist travel.

For those traveling to Henderson, some back roads may need to be taken.

Right now, here in Henderson, the floods continue to impact the community.

According to some community members, the traffic in Henderson is slower than usual.

Turning to another area impacted by flooding, MnDOT officials say they expect the Highway 99 bridge in St. Peter to be closed for at least a week.

The bridge closed Wednesday morning as the Minnesota River rose to 757.8 ft. before cresting.

This morning, The National Weather Service recorded river levels at the bridge one foot lower than yesterday’s measurement.

While the river levels recede, MNDOT will still need to conduct a safety inspection before reopening the bridge to traffic.

KEYC News Now will have a full story on business impacts in Henderson tonight at 6 p.m., and keep an eye on the Minnesota River in St. Peter, as well.

Stay tuned tonight for more from the community as they navigate through these floods.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

