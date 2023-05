MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Judson Bottom Road will be reopened by 7:00 a.m. tomorrow, May 19th, 2023. The road was previously closed due to flooding. As the river level has subsided, the road will be cleaned overnight to safely allow for travel again.

Questions may be directed to the Public Works Department at 507-345-5570.

