Kamp Dels, in Waterville, is setting up for the season!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The very popular summer attraction, Kamp Dels, is gearing up for this camping season. It is the perfect place for families to go, especially with all of the activities available.

Even if you’re not camping there, you’re still able to take advantage of all of the cool facilities there! Grant Pope is in the studio to talk all about it.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.