Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Kamp Dels, in Waterville, is setting up for the season!

Even if you’re not camping there, you’re still able to take advantage of all of the cool facilities there! Grant Pope is in the studio to talk all about it.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The very popular summer attraction, Kamp Dels, is gearing up for this camping season. It is the perfect place for families to go, especially with all of the activities available.

Even if you’re not camping there, you’re still able to take advantage of all of the cool facilities there! Grant Pope is in the studio to talk all about it.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

Jay Paul from Radio Mankato is live in the studio and shares a couple of new shows that will...
Preventing teen suicide - Radio Mankato
Kelsey and Lisa receive a tarot reading by Esther Marcella, of E-Star Tarot.
Tarot reading with Esther Marcella
Minnesota Capitol during the Springtime
Authors sign off on adult-use marijuana bill, House greenlights Paid Family and Medical Leave
Courtney Malone joins Lisa and Kelsey in the studio to talk about this Saturday’s event,...
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota highlights kids’ artwork in song