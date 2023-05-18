Much cooler Friday; a sunny, pleasant weekend ahead

A cold front moving across Minnesota today will have multiple impacts on our weather over the next couple of days. First, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through this afternoon. They will exit from west to east this evening. Sinking air and rain associated with the front will bring Canadian wildfire smoke to the surface, creating issues with visibility and air quality. Behind the front, much cooler air will cause high temperatures to drop into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Friday. The good news is that all of this will wrap up just in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be very nice, with plenty of sunshine, highs in the 70s and just a light breeze. Sunny, even warmer weather will continue well into next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be smoky-hazy with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving across the region from west to east. Rainfall amounts will generally be around a tenth of an inch or less, with some localized areas getting slightly more. The threat for severe weather is low, although one or two isolated thunderstorms could produce marginally severe hail and/or straight-line wind gusts. Rain will end by late afternoon, with some clearing in the evening.

Tonight will be mostly clear but still hazy, with temperatures dropping into the mid 40s by daybreak. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and considerably cooler, with high temps only reaching the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. While the air quality will improve considerably on Friday, there will still be some Canadian wildfire smoke aloft, leading to another somewhat hazy day.

The weekend will be absolutely delightful, with plenty of sunshine, a light breeze, and high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday. Sunday will be even warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunny and even warmer weather will continue through much of next week; however, scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will return by late next week.

