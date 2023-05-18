Overtime enforcement in support of Click It or Ticket campaign

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Most Minnesotans buckle up. Those who don’t? They’re putting their lives at risk. Troopers, deputies and officers will be looking for them during the Click It or Ticket campaign May 22-June 4.

“Do you want your loved ones’ gratefulness and peace of mind? Adopt the easy habit of buckling up,” said Director of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety (OTS), Mike Hanson. “It’s heartbreaking to see a crash where wearing a simple seat belt could have changed the outcome. Take two seconds and do the right thing.”

Buckling up can prevent a tragedy. Last year, 87 people died and 1,244 people were seriously injured after failing to wear a seat belt.

OTS coordinates the enforcement and awareness campaign with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The campaign includes overtime enforcement and advertising across Minnesota in support of the Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety program.

The 2022 Minnesota observational seat belt survey showed 93 percent compliance for front seat occupants. There are signs of improvement so far this year in unbelted fatalities, but even one life lost in a crash is one too many.

Most Minnesotans’ choice to wear a seat belt has helped reduce the number of severe crash injuries. In 1987, there were 4,176 vehicle occupants who suffered severe injuries in traffic crashes. That number was 1,244 last year.

Proper Car Seat Use Protects Your Littlest Loved Ones

Of the 13,705 children ages 0-7 who were properly restrained in crashes from 2018-2022, 88 percent were not injured. Another 9 percent sustained only minor injuries.

All children must be in a child safety seat until they are 4 feet, 9 inches tall or at least 8 years old, whichever comes first.

Rear-facing seats: All infants and toddlers should ride in a rear-facing car seat until they have reached the height and weight limits allowed by the car seat manufacturer. It is safest to keep children rear-facing up to the maximum weight limit of the car seat.

Forward-facing seats with harness: Toddlers and preschool-age children who have reached the height and weight limits of the rear-facing car seat should use a forward-facing seat with harness. They should use this seat until they reach the weight limit of the harness allowed by the car seat manufacturer.

Booster seats: School-age children who have reached the height and weight limits of the forward-facing seat can sit on a booster seat. The booster must be used with a lap and shoulder belt.

Seat belts: Buckling up with a seat belt is for children 8 years old or who have reached 4 feet, 9 inches. Your children are ready for adult seat belts when they can sit with their back against the vehicle seat, knees bent comfortably and completely over the vehicle seat edge without slouching, and feet touching the floor.

Minnesota law requires all drivers and passengers to wear seat belts or be in the correct child restraint. Belts should be tight across the hips or thighs and should never be tucked under the arm or behind the back.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.