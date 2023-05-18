Preventing teen suicide - Radio Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Suicide is the second-leading cause of death in young people 15 to 24 years old. Nearly 20% of all high school students say they’ve seriously thought about suicide. More than 10% have actually attempted to take their own lives.

One mother who lost her son to suicide is now behind a nationwide movement focusing on cutting teen suicide rates in half in the next five years. Leslie Hudson’s shares her story.

Jay Paul from Radio Mankato is live in the studio and shares a couple of new shows that will discuss mental health and provide kids with an outlet.

