Smoke, showers, t-storm chances today, pleasant weekend ahead

Showers and thunderstorms return today with the passing of a cold front which will also bring smoke closer to the surface causing air quality alerts ahead of a sunny and pleasant weekend in the works.

A cold front will move through the area throughout the late morning and early afternoon hours bringing rather cloudy skies, showers, thunderstorms, and smoke down to the surface. Temperatures will hover in the upper-60s through the afternoon hours as winds shift from the south to the northwest as the front passes through. Light showers and a few thunderstorms possible will move through the area through the late morning and early afternoon hours. We are only looking at trace amounts of rain with up to a tenth of an inch possible. As the cold front passes through the area, smoke is expected to make its way to the surface. This is because cold air sinks while warm air rises. Due to cold air sinking today, it will bring that smoke with it down to the surface by this afternoon. This means our air quality will go from moderate, only affecting a very small portion of the population, to unhealthy for some. This level of air quality will likely affect those with heart and/or lung disease, those with severe asthma, older adults, and children. These groups of people should limit their time outside this afternoon and tonight as smoke is expected to stick around the area tonight as skies become partly cloudy and temperatures dip into the mid-40s by Friday morning.

Some smoke may stick around in the area throughout Friday with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies across the area. Temperatures will be cooler with highs topping out in the upper-50s and low-60s. Winds will range between 10 and 15 mph across the area before gradually calming down overnight as skies become mostly clear and temperatures dip into the mid-40s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be when we see sunshine return to the area along with pleasant temperatures and light winds. Temperatures will rise into the low-70s by the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 10 mph throughout the day. Saturday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain mostly sunny and pleasant across the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-70s with winds up to 10 mph. Sunday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Monday morning.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and beautiful with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s across the area. A light breeze will move into the area by Tuesday with winds reaching up to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph at times. Both Monday and Tuesday nights will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s.

Wednesday will start off mostly sunny before gradually becoming partly cloudy throughout the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will be fantastic with highs hovering in the low to mid-80s with a light breeze up to 20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph possible. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s by Thursday.

Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the area. Winds will remain breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times as temperatures hover in the upper-70s and low-80s. Thursday night will continue to teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will be similar to Thursday with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for some showers and thunderstorms in the area. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Friday night will become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Saturday morning.

Next weekend is looking to remain partly cloudy on Saturday but little to no rain in the forecast as of now. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the mid-70s as winds reach up to 15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph at times. Saturday night will remain partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-60s by Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.