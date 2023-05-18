Your Photos
Watonwan River drops by a foot in 24 hours

The city of Madelia is hopeful that their flooding will be gone before any major damage is done.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Madelia is hopeful that their flooding will be gone before any major damage is done.

City officials say flooding from the Watonwan River has closed down the city’s park system, campground, golf course and compost site... but add that the water has level dropped by over a foot in the last 24 hours.They expect all facilities to be fully operational by Memorial Day weekend.

