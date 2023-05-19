Your Photos
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House

Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Recreational marijuana continues to get closer to the finish line in the Minnesota legislature.

Legalization is not the only thing the bill would do if it becomes law. The bill would also expunge criminal records of people previously convicted of low-level cannabis-related crimes.

The amended bill now goes to the state Senate.

