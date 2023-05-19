Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Recreational marijuana continues to get closer to the finish line in the Minnesota legislature.
Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Legalization is not the only thing the bill would do if it becomes law. The bill would also expunge criminal records of people previously convicted of low-level cannabis-related crimes.
The amended bill now goes to the state Senate.
