Cooler Friday, pleasant weekend ahead

Friday will be on the cooler side due to a cold front that moved through on Thursday, but this weekend will be more pleasant with 70s and sunshine in the forecast.

Today will start off with mostly sunny skies before becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon hours. Winds will be relatively light between 5 and 15 mph with temperatures rising into the upper-50s, some areas may see the low-60s. Skies will gradually become clear late tonight into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be sunny and pleasant with light winds mixed in. Temperatures will hover in the low-70s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 10 mph. Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain mostly sunny with pleasant temperatures in the area. Winds will remain rather light up to 10 mph as temperatures rise into the mid to upper-70s across the area. Sunday night will remain mostly clear and mild as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Monday morning.

Next week will remain pleasant temperature wise with sunshine through the first half of the week and a few storm chances through the end of the week.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s across the area. Winds will increase up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Monday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Winds will remain slightly breezy up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times as temperatures break into the low-80s across the area. Tuesday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off mostly sunny before becoming partly cloudy through the evening and late night hours. Temperatures will be wonderful with highs in the low to mid-80s across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain partly cloudy with a chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Despite the partly cloudy skies and increased storm chances, temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the low to mid-80s across the area. Winds will increase up to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph at times. Thursday night will remain partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will continue with partly cloudy skies and a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. The shower and thunderstorm chances will primarily be through the morning and early afternoon hours. Despite the rain chances, temperatures will hover in the low-80s across the area with a breeze up to 20 mph, gusts up to 25 mph possible. Friday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Saturday morning.

Memorial Day Weekend is looking to be pleasant but partly cloudy. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will hover in the upper-70s with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph at times. Skies will remain partly cloudy through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-60s both Saturday night and Sunday night.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.