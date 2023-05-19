A delightfully pleasant weekend ahead

This weekend, we will definitely make up for the cold, wet weather we had last weekend. Get ready for lots of sunshine, mild temperatures, and just a light breeze. If you like that, it gets even better. This sunny, pleasant trend will continue through much of next week, with highs climbing into the 80s for much of the week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool, with temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 50s. Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly as temps drop into the low 40s by daybreak.

The weekend will be absolutely delightful, with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 70s on Saturday and mid to upper 70s on Sunday. Wind won’t be an issue, generally from the south at about 5 to 10 mph.

We are looking forward to more of the same next week, with sunshine and highs in the 80s. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances do increase a bit by late next week, but it’s still way too early to get specific about timing or rain amounts. As of now, it doesn’t look like it will be anything significant. That’s good news, because the last thing our area needs right now is more rain.

Enjoy the sunshine and have an amazing weekend!

