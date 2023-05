MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West baseball team defeated Owatonna 6-3 at ISG Field on Thursday.

The Scarlets were led to victory by Mason Durose who finished with 6 K’s in 5 IP. With the win, Mankato West owns a 7-6 Big 9 Conference record.

Next, the Scarlets are back in action for a doubleheader Saturday against Rochester Mayo.

