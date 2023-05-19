Your Photos
East and West prepare for late regular season clash

The Mankato East softball team battles St. Peter at home on Apr. 13, 2023.
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East and Mankato West softball teams will face off before the playoffs begin. The Cougars won the first game 3-2 and has risen to the number one team in Class 3A. East can clinch the Big 9 regular season title with a win over the Scarlets.

“West is a really good team,” Madson said. “We were fortunate to win 3-2 in an extra inning affair that we had at MSU earlier this year. So kids will look forward to it. Obviously West is the defending state champs and the defending section champs as well. It goes through them. That’s a team that you’re going to have to beat.

The Scarlets are the number three team in Class 3A. Going into Friday’s game, West is more confident in this second matchup against the Cougars.

“I think there might of been a little bit of doubt as to whether or not or how we stacked up against Mankato East,” said Scarlets head coach Don Krusemark. “I think some of the girls didn’t really know or believe that maybe we could compete with them and I think that we found out that we could. I think that more than anything, that boost of confidence is going to be a big factor for us. ANd so we got that part out of the way no we come in to play.”

The margin for error is slim for both teams which means we could be in store for another close game.

“Looking back at last game, you know they only had one more timely hit than we did,” said junior outfielder Madelyn Bode. “I think if you look back at that, it could really go either way. And I think both teams will have to compete and play tough to have the outcome they want.”

First pitch is set for 5 p.m. at Mankato West High School.

