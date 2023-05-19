Your Photos
Five day whole foods reset with JP Fitness

He highlights the major benefits of the program, as well as the importance of putting healthy things into your body.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Joining Kelsey and Lisa in the studio is Jon Jamieson with JP Fitness, who talks a bit about their new “five day whole foods reset.” He highlights the major benefits of the program, as well as the importance of putting healthy things into your body.

The program is open to the public! Either visit JP Fitness or sign up online on the JP fitness website.

