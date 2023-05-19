Hibbing High School given ‘all-clear’ after morning bomb threat

1:00 P.M. UPDATE: Superintendent Richard Aldrich released the following statement regarding Friday morning’s bomb threat:

“We would like to stress our concern over today’s incident and the disruption to our mission, which is: Hibbing Public Schools, in partnership with our community, are committed to academic excellence and the opportunity for all students to develop their talents in a caring, safe environment. The Hibbing Public Schools, and our entire community have been violated today.

Please be aware that this incident is being investigated, and that the Hibbing Public Schools will seek prosecution, to the full extent of the law, to anyone involved with this crime. The Hibbing Public Schools have integrated state of the art security and technology equipment into our well maintained, updated, and historic buildings. All of our sites are equipped with secure entrances, cameras, highly qualified and trained staff, and two full time School Resource Officers, one district-wide and one at the high school. Unfortunately, we are forced to practice and prepare for events like today.

Thank you to our caring staff, courageous students, and everyone involved with the safe and successful evacuation today. Thank you for your continued support!”

11:10 A.M. UPDATE: The Hibbing High School has been given the all-clear after a possible bomb threat Friday morning.

School leaders sent an update to parents stating the school was searched by the Duluth Bomb Detection K-9 and local law enforcement.

Hibbing Police Chief Steven Estey released a statement saying after a thorough search of the building by K-9 Kallie and officers it was determined there was no threat.

Officials say there was no evidence of a bomb being placed in the high school.

The school has officially been given the all-clear.

“Thank you so much for your support of our students and their safety,” leaders say in a statement to parents.

“The Hibbing Police Department would like to thank the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Duluth Police Department, and Hibbing Fire Department for their assistance,” says Estey.

School will resume on Monday for the high school students.

10:00 A.M. UPDATE: Hibbing School officials sent a second message to parents notifying them of an update on the possible bomb threat.

Prior to the start of the school day, the Hibbing Police Department received notification from TIP 411 that a bomb had been placed at the Hibbing High School.

Superintendent Richard Aldrich stated school staff worked quickly with police to evacuate students, organize buses for student transportation, and notified parents at all schools of the situation.

The Duluth Police Department Bomb Team is also going to Hibbing to assist in searching and clearing the school.

The threat is specific to the high school.

School is canceled for that building only.

Other school buildings are operating without disruption.

“We would like to thank our staff, students, bus companies law enforcement, and the entire community for their efficient and speedy response,,” says Aldrich in a statement.

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Students were evacuated from Hibbing High School Friday morning after a possible bomb threat was made to the school.

According to a text message from the school’s messaging system, the threat came into a Minneapolis tipline.

Students are currently being evacuated from the school as a safety precaution, the text said.

Law enforcement will do a sweep of the building according to the message.

School has been cancelled for the day.

Students are being bussed to Lincoln School for pick up.

If you have any questions regarding the threat or for more information to pick up your student, you are instructed to call Lincoln School.

The Hibbing Fire Department confirmed that there was a bomb threat made to the school.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

