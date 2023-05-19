Highway 61 pursuit ends in arrest of armed suspect

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An armed suspect lead officers on a pursuit up and down Highway 61 Thursday evening, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officers, a 32-year-old Duluth man well-known to police began experiencing mental health issues Thursday evening.

He's accused of threatening a stranger with a shotgun near Brighton Beach. (kbjr)

Authorities tell us he drove his black SUV up Old North Shore Road, and then fired a shotgun into the garage of a family friend.

Thankfully, no one was hit by the gunfire.

He then allegedly got back in his car and drove off.

The victim called police, and the suspect was spotted a short time later by Two Harbors Police officers.

That’s when the suspect allegedly drove at officers, and then away.

A pursuit began on southbound Highway 61, with the suspect allegedly driving the wrong way on the highway for a short time, forcing other vehicles to move onto the shoulder.

At one point, a State Patrol squad can be seen driving head-on at the suspect’s SUV in an attempt to get him to stop.

Eventually, the man drove into a gravel pit off Highway 61 and 78th Avenue East, where he got stuck.

Officers tell us he got out of the SUV with a shotgun, but eventually put it down and was taken into custody.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, he was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, and will likely go to jail after.

No word yet on the suspect’s name, but he faces many charges including 2nd degree assault, 4th Degree Burglary, Reckless discharge of a Firearm and Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you any new information as it’s made available.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.